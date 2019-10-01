Public debates One Park development

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A large crowd stayed late into the night at the Convention Center as the Planning Commission debated the future of a proposed high-rise at Grinstead Drive and Lexington Road.
One Park is a proposed 18-story development, a mix of commercial and residential businesses.
The project has been in the works for years. It could include a grocery store, dry cleaners, florist and other retail.
Monday night, dozens showed up to weigh in on whether zoning changes should be made to allow the project to move forward.
Metro Planning officials said One Park will include more than 420 multi family housing units, a hotel with 250 rooms and 1,200 parking spaces in a parking garage.
Those in favor Monday said no homes are directly next to the proposed buildings, just Cherokee Park and Cave Hill Cemetery.
Opponents raised concern the area would become too dense, creating dangerous driving and walking situations.
"Its an island, you get to it by car, you do not walk down to it, if you live in the Cherokee Triangle Neighborhood, its too dangerous," one woman against the project stated.
Supporters, including those representing the developer, said they believe the investment would liven up the park and encourage public investments in the roadway nearby.
“We’ve got an opportunity here to develop a parcel to really kind of attract talent to this city that is leaving,” one person, who signed up to speak, said.
Developers said they’ve scaled back the project from a 34-story building, that traffic would be similar to other busy intersections in Metro Louisville and there are other tall buildings in more suburban places.
Those against it say Louisville’s charm is in its neighborhoods and they view this project as weakening them.
“We do not have to be Indianapolis, Chicago, New York or Indianapolis,” one man said. “Neighborhoods are our strength. We should focus on developing them.”
After an hours-long meeting on Tuesday night, the Planning Commission did not vote on the proposed project. The next public meeting has been scheduled for October 17 at the old jail building at 5th and Liberty.
