63rd annual St James Court Art Show kicks off rain or shine Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Artists and art lovers unite as one of Old Louisville’s biggest outdoor art shows opens up again on Friday.
The 63rd annual St James Court Art Show starts on Friday, October 4th and continues on through Sunday.
This year the art show features over 700 artists from all over the country, displaying their work along the street of St James Court in Old Louisville. The event will showcase local outdoor vendors, food trucks, and multiple art exhibitions.
St James Court Art Show was founded back in 1957 in order to generate funds for the community and bring people together.
The event brings in more than 200,000 people, and has been scheduled on the first weekend of October since its debut. The show has also been #1 Best Fine Art & Design Show in America by Sunshine Artist Magazine.
Hours for the event are Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission is free and is will go on rain or shine.
Visit the St James Court Art Show website for details on this year’s exhibitors and parking/traffic details.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.