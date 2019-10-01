Real ID deadline for Kentucky residents a year away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is one year away from its REAL ID requirements to fly commercially within the United States.
Kentucky residents will need a driver’s license that is REAL ID-compliant or a passport in order to board domestic flights or enter secure federal facilities.
According to a survey by the U.S. travel association, 57 percent of Americans are unaware of the REAL ID requirement, seven out of 10 people are unsure if their current identification is REAL ID compliant, and almost 40 percent don’t have a passport or alternative form of identification that would be acceptable come next October.
In the U.S., 47 states and Washington, D.C. have issued REAL IDs.
In September, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) implemented two Voluntary Travel ID (VTID) issuance locations in Franklin and Woodford Counties.
The new REAL IDs will have doubled the lifespan, and cards will be delivered by mail. The Voluntary Travel ID is $48. Kentucky residents will still be able to get their existing Kentucky license renewed, but it won’t be federally compliant at this time.
Existing licenses are still valid until their expiration dates.
KYTC will continue to provide updates on the status of REAL ID.
