SDF Tours program allows students to go behind-the-scenes at the airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new program coming to the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is allowing students to learn more about the inner workings and operations of aviation.
SDF Tours was created to allow students to learn more about what goes on behind-the-scenes of the airport. The program also highlights various career paths for students to learn about including engineering, aviation management, maintenance, and business.
Several students were at the airport for the announcement, including those from Shawnee High School’s aviation program.
The Louisville Regional Airport Authority worked with Jefferson County Public Schools to develop SDF Tours.
Groups who would like more information on booking a tour can email SDFTours@FlyLouisville.com.
