Suspected burglar caught on camera stealing an air compressor

You can skip to the 3minute mark for the action Now THIS is the type of high quality video we love posting. Check it out! This dude decided he wanted to steal an air compressor on September 22nd at 1pm from a house in the 1200 block of Eastern Pkwy in the Highlands. Little did Mr. Sticky Fingers know, this home has the bomb.com video surveillance. We already know that you guys are going to share the heck out if this and as usual, we’ll update this post once he’s identified. #LMPD #Confident #MrStickyFingers #TippinAintSnitchin 574-LMPD