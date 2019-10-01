Suspected burglar caught on camera stealing an air compressor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police in Louisville are looking for a suspected burglar in connection to a robbery in the Highlands.
The suspected burglary happened Tuesday, Sept. 22 around 1 p.m. in the 1200 block of Eastern Parkway.
Louisville Metro Police posted a lengthy video and some pictures of the suspected burglar on their Facebook page.
(The story continues after video and pictures.)
Around the 3-minute mark of the video, a man approaches the gate and walked back towards security cameras. He comes back after about 2 minutes with an air compressor from a detached garage in hand.
Police are asking the community to call their tip line with any information at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.