Suspected burglar caught on camera stealing an air compressor
A suspected burglar is caught on camera walking to a detached garage to return with a stolen air compressor.
By Sydney Harbin | October 1, 2019 at 6:21 PM EDT - Updated October 1 at 6:21 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police in Louisville are looking for a suspected burglar in connection to a robbery in the Highlands.

The suspected burglary happened Tuesday, Sept. 22 around 1 p.m. in the 1200 block of Eastern Parkway.

Louisville Metro Police posted a lengthy video and some pictures of the suspected burglar on their Facebook page.

This video tho.

You can skip to the 3minute mark for the action Now THIS is the type of high quality video we love posting. Check it out! This dude decided he wanted to steal an air compressor on September 22nd at 1pm from a house in the 1200 block of Eastern Pkwy in the Highlands. Little did Mr. Sticky Fingers know, this home has the bomb.com video surveillance. We already know that you guys are going to share the heck out if this and as usual, we’ll update this post once he’s identified. #LMPD #Confident #MrStickyFingers #TippinAintSnitchin 574-LMPD

Posted by Louisville Metro Police Department on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Around the 3-minute mark of the video, a man approaches the gate and walked back towards security cameras. He comes back after about 2 minutes with an air compressor from a detached garage in hand.

Police are asking the community to call their tip line with any information at 574-LMPD.

