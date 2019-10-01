UK Media Day: Calipari says he has three point guards

(WAVE) - Media Day for the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team is unlike any other. Scribes from newspapers all over the Bluegrass State trek to Lexington to meet the Big Blue players and to hear from head coach John Calipari.
He agreed to a deal in June that will pay him $86 million dollars over the lifetime of the contract.
“There’s no such thing as a lifetime contract,” Calipari said. “Will you guys, please, they could fire me in a year and that was my lifetime, right there. I mean, there’s no, there’s no such thing. They want me to finish coaching here and that’s what we had talked about, for more, it was probably five months.”
The 60 year-old is entering his 11th season as the Cats head coach.
“I’ve been here 10 years. Kind of thinking back, it’s been a pretty good run,” he said. “So now going forward has been I’m, this is the second tour, let’s see what happens now. That, what happened for those 10 years are done. Final Fours, national champion, all the stuff, it’s done, league. Now what happens in the next 10? How do we grow as a program? How do we keep getting better as a staff? As a coach, how do I keep leading better, communicating better, what do I do and forget with that.”
As is normally the case, he has a bunch of new faces. Eight players are on the roster in October who were not on it last March.
One of the most highly touted newcomers is point guard Tyrese Maxey. The McDonald’s All-American figures to battle returnees Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley for playing time, or will he?
“Especially in college basketball, guard play, if you really want to have one of those teams, you better have good guards,” Calipari said. “And when you’re talking point guards, we have had all kind of different types of point guards. This year I think we have three guys that easily could play point guard. And there may be times that all three of them play at one time.”
“It’s great. I love it. I love the atmosphere,” Maxey said. “Coach Cal is very tough on us and I like it. He’s coaching us. He wants the best for us. That’s the reason why I came here.”
The Cats will hold their annual Big Blue Madness on Friday, October 12.
They have exhibition games against Georgetown College and Kentucky State University before the season opener on November 5 in Madison Square Garden against Michigan State in the Champions Classic.
