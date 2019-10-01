UPDATE: Man seen on camera stealing an air compressor has been arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Days after sharing home surveillance video of a man stealing an air compressor out of a garage, police have made an arrest in the case.
Willie Ray Jackson, 54, was allegedly seen on the video on Sept. 22 in the 1200 block of Eastern Parkway.
Last week, LMPD posted a lengthy video and some pictures of the suspected burglar on its Facebook page.
(The story continues below the video and pictures)
Around the 3-minute mark of the video, a man is seen approaching the gate and walked back toward the security cameras. He comes back after about 2 minutes with an air compressor from a detached garage in hand.
A tipster called police on Friday to report a similar incident in the same area. Officers responded and arrested Jackson.
He’s now charged with third-degree burglary.
