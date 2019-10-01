UPDATE: Man seen on camera stealing an air compressor has been arrested

Willie Ray Jackson, 54, was allegedly seen committing a burglary on surveillance video on Sept. 22 in the 1200 block of Eastern Parkway. (Source: LMDC)
By Sydney Harbin | October 1, 2019 at 6:21 PM EDT - Updated October 7 at 3:40 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Days after sharing home surveillance video of a man stealing an air compressor out of a garage, police have made an arrest in the case.

Willie Ray Jackson, 54, was allegedly seen on the video on Sept. 22 in the 1200 block of Eastern Parkway.

Last week, LMPD posted a lengthy video and some pictures of the suspected burglar on its Facebook page.

This video tho.

You can skip to the 3minute mark for the action Now THIS is the type of high quality video we love posting. Check it out! This dude decided he wanted to steal an air compressor on September 22nd at 1pm from a house in the 1200 block of Eastern Pkwy in the Highlands. Little did Mr. Sticky Fingers know, this home has the bomb.com video surveillance. We already know that you guys are going to share the heck out if this and as usual, we’ll update this post once he’s identified. #LMPD #Confident #MrStickyFingers #TippinAintSnitchin 574-LMPD

Posted by Louisville Metro Police Department on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Around the 3-minute mark of the video, a man is seen approaching the gate and walked back toward the security cameras. He comes back after about 2 minutes with an air compressor from a detached garage in hand.

A tipster called police on Friday to report a similar incident in the same area. Officers responded and arrested Jackson.

He’s now charged with third-degree burglary.

