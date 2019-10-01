UPS becomes first to operate drone airline

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS announced its subsidiary, UPS Flight Forward, is the first airline fully-certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to operate a drone airline.
According to a press release on Tuesday, the airline received the government’s first standard certification to allow UPS to operate a drone airline.
The FAA’s full Part 135 Standard certification does not come with limitations on any size of operations and is the highest level of certification any company has attained.
UPS released a video from its first drone delivery at WakeMed’s hospital campus in Raleigh, North Carolina on Friday.
UPS said the drones will be used to help with delivery to healthcare operations where the shortest transit time is imperative; with plans to expand to transport a variety of other packages.
“This is history in the making, and we aren’t done yet,” UPS chief executive officer, David Abney said in a press release. “Our technology is opening doors for UPS and solving problems in unique ways for our customers. We will soon announce other steps to build out our infrastructure, expand services for healthcare customers and put drones to new uses in the future.”
With the expansion of UPS Flight Forward expected around the country, UPS said there are no current plans for commercial drone operations in Louisville.
