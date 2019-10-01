Weekend wildfire prompts closure of Sky Bridge at Red River Gorge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An area popular with campers is closed because of a forest fire.
Firefighters are working to establish fire containment lines in the area of the Sky Bridge at Kentucky’s Red River Gorge, according to a post on the Daniel Boone National Forest’s Facebook page.
A campfire escalated into a wildfire over the weekend, according to the post. Visitors are being urged to avoid the area.
“All of Highway 715 in the gorge remains open to public vehicles, but Forest Service Road #245 that leads to the Sky Bridge recreation area is closed,” the Facebook post read.
Officials also offered a reminder that “campfires are currently banned in the general forest area and in dispersed, non-developed recreation areas, such as the Red River Gorge. Campfires are allowed only in developed recreation areas of the Daniel Boone National Forest where metal/concrete fire rings or grills are installed by the Forest Service.
“In the Red River Gorge backcountry, please note that rock circles for campfires are user-developed, not Forest Service developed or installed. DBNF law enforcement officials extinguished nearly 20 illegal campfires in the gorge this past weekend, which had been abandoned and left smoldering.”
