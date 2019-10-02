Bevin encourages Kentucky students to participate in Bring Your Bible To School Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday is Bring Your Bible To School Day, and Gov. Matt Bevin is doing his part to make sure Kentucky students are aware.
Bevin tweeted a video Tuesday, along with a caption that read, in part: “The Judeo-Christian principles that are bound in this book are timeless, containing an amazing amount of history, knowledge, wisdom and guidance...”
Bevin encouraged students to take their Bibles to school last year as well to mark the occasion.
And the year before, he signed a bill allowing public schools across the state to teach Bible literacy.
