Billy Reed: Getting good name back worth the effort for Luke Hancock, UofL teammates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pyrrhic victory, the ancient Greeks tell us, is one achieved at such a high cost that it wasn’t worth it to the winners.
Some would say that’s what Luke Hancock and some of his teammates from the University of Louisville’s 2013 national championship basketball team got in the settlement of their lawsuit against the NCAA.
Because of the “Strippergate” scandal by which young ladies of dubious repute came to the basketball dorm to party with the players, the NCAA had vacated the Cardinals’ title, prohibited the hanging of a banner in the KFC Yum! Center, stripped them of lots of victories, negated all statistics and records from the 2013 title run, and put them on probation.
The suit filed by Hancock and his buddies sought to remove those penalties because they were excessive and unduly harsh. Personally, given the NCAA’s intransigence about such things, I didn’t give the UofL kids a snowball’s chance in hell.
But surprisingly, they got back something important. They got back their good names. The NCAA stipulated that the players who filed the suit did not have any part in the unseemly parties in Billy Minardi Hall. This could be very important as they seek jobs or undergo background checks.
In addition, all the tournament records and stats were restored, and Hancock officially will be recognized the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player. This seems to give UofL permission to hoist a Luke Hancock 2013 Final Four MOP banner in the Yum! Center if it wishes to do so.
OK, so maybe they didn’t get the big stuff they requested. Yet it was the first time in memory that the NCAA actually listened to student-athletes and made some changes. This is no small thing, no pyrrhic victory. It might even open the door for a new relationship between the NCAA and the players it governs.
The 2013 NCAA championship game was the last one Hancock’s father saw before he passed away. We can only imagine the pride he took in his son’s accomplishment. And we can only imagination how important it was to Luke to have his dad see him achieve such amazing recognition for being the ultimate team player, one who made those around him better.
My grandfather, may God rest his soul, told me as a young man that the most important possession I would ever have would be my good name. By that, he meant that I would be respected for my heartfelt attempts to be honest, trustworthy, kind, compassionate, dependable and unselfish.
I’ve never forgotten that. In fact, it has governed my life. Even though I’ve fallen short many times, I always try to make amends and get back on track. I’ve always tried to do the right thing, no matter the consequences.
And so, apparently, has Luke Hancock. His good name has been restored. No more asterisk or “vacated” where the 2013 Final Four Most Outstanding Player is listed.
To see players do the right thing, despite all the skepticism, should be uplifting to everyone concerned about corruption in big-time men’s college basketball and football. It assures us there are a lot of kids out there who will never play in the NBA or the NFL, but who have learned to have the courage of their convictions.
When Hancock’s former coach, Rick Pitino, settled his ill-advised lawsuit against the university, all he got was a letter put in his file. It acknowledged his contention that the person behind “Strippergate” was former assistant Andre McGee. It also acknowledged that he made the same contention about two other assistants in the recruitment of Brian Bowen, an ugly situation that drew the FBI’s attention and caused Pitino to be fired.
Well, the letter says he wasn’t actually fired. He retired, or something like that. Now that’s a pyrrhic victory because everybody knows it’s baloney. While Hancock and the others who filed the lawsuit against the NCAA got a full measure of redemption, all Pitino got, at the end, was a ridiculous letter.
The NCAA still hasn’t gotten around to sending UofL a notice of allegations in the Bowen case. When that comes, everybody at UofL had better get ready for the worst, considering that the athletics program was on probation for “Strippergate” at the time the Bowen fiasco took place.
Some will say the university should fight the NCAA as hard as it can when the Bowen penalties inevitably will come. But I think UofL should take its punishment with as much dignity as it can muster and move on.
That’s the best way to get your good name back.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.