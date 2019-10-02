Charmoli Neighborhood Place closing in late October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Neighborhood Place in the Middletown area will be closing its doors in response of the city’s budget cuts.
Charmoli Neighborhood Place, which is located in the East Government Center, will be closing in late October.
People that live in the are will have to rely on other locations to apply for SNAP benefits, have access to Dare to Care, and get truancy and other support services from Jefferson County Public Schools.
There are seven other Neighborhood Place locations that still plan to serve the Louisville area.
