Child killed by dogs identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a child killed in an attack by the family dogs.
Steven Thornton III, 3, died Tuesday morning after being attacked by two Rottweilers in the backyard of the family home.
The coroner's office says Steven's injuries were consistent with a dog attack.
Emergency crews were called to a home in the 4800 block of Brenda Drive just after 9 a.m.
The dogs have been placed into quarantine at Louisville Metro Animal Services.
Louisville Metro police say no charges will be filed in Steven’s death.
