Concerning levels of arsenic, lead, cadmium found in popular fruit juices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Popular fruit juices that you may have in your refrigerator right now are worrying health experts all over again.
Another alarming Consumer Report found high levels of lead and arsenic inside fruit juice.
It is no secret a lot of fruit juices are packed with sugar and calories. Experts believe this is part of the reason for a dramatic drop in the amount of juice Americans drink every year.
According to a recent Bloomberg Report, since 2017, fewer people are drinking juice than ever before. Sales of fruit juice are at their lowest levels since the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) began tracking them almost 50 years ago.
Consumer Reports tested 45 popular fruit juices across the country, including apple, grape, pear, and other fruit blends, and found elevated levels of arsenic, cadmium, and lead.
Their Chief Scientific officer said that, in some cases, drinking just a half cup of juice a day is enough to raise concern.
These heavy metals can cause major health problems over time, especially in children who are still developing.
Lead exposure can lead to high blood pressure, heart disease, and fertility problems. Arsenic has been linked to cardiovascular disease and cadmium exposure can increase the risk of bone damage and kidney disease.
Experts said that moderation is key, except for kids one year and younger who should avoid fruit juice completely.
Find a rundown of how much juice is recommended for a child’s age here.
