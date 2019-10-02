Deaths from dog maulings are rare; dog bites, lawsuits are not

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – Attorney Karl Truman has handled more than 100 cases where people have been injured by dogs.
His advice for avoiding a lawsuit is simple -- maintain control of your pet.
“I’ve seen situations where a very large dog would jump up on the fence,” Truman said. “The fence would literally fall over, (and the dog) would get out and attack someone. And there’s leash laws to have your dog on a leash, to be able to have control over the dog.”
The National Canine Research Council describes fatal dog attacks as extremely rare.
But the American Veterinary Medical Association reports 4.5 million people are bitten by dogs each year in the United States.
At least half of those bitten are children and they are the most likely to be seriously injured.
It is not unusual for these cases end up in court.
“It makes me upset that an owner would have a dog like that and wouldn’t keep it contained,” Nick Jones said.
Jones said his 12-year-old daughter was visiting a friend in Floyds Knobs in 2017 when she was attacked by the neighbors’ Chocolate Labrador.
The girl suffered injuries, including scratches and bite wounds on her arms and legs. The family is now suing the dog owner.
Truman said the most common mistake dog owners make is not maintaining control of their dogs. And not all injuries result from bites.
“Even situations I’ve seen where a dog chased a client off of a bridge and she fell off the bridge, even though she didn’t get bitten, the dog still rushed her and caused her to fall and become injured,” Truman said.
Depending on the severity of the injury, Truman said a typical case could end up costing the owner thousands, even tens of thousands of dollars.
About the only defense a dog owner might have in these cases is if the person who was injured was trespassing, or did something to provoke the dog to attack.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.