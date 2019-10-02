FORECAST: Another day of record-breaking heat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The record-breaking fall heat is on its last legs in WAVE Country. Temperatures return to the mid to upper 90s this afternoon; this would break Louisville’s daily record high of 92°.
The afternoon will be breezy with highs near 20 mph. Winds calm after sunset as temperatures fall into the upper 60s and low 70s for overnight lows.
A cold front pushes through the region Thursday afternoon and evening. Before it arrives, highs will max out in the low 90s.
Only an isolated shower is possible with this front since it does not have much moisture to work with.
Thursday night’s lows tumble into the 50s. It will feel like fall on Friday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s.
The weekend will be a tad warmer with highs in the low 80s. A cold front moves into the region late Sunday into Monday bringing much-needed showers to the region.
