FORECAST: One more day of record-breaking heat before fall resumes

The drop in temperature will take us into the 50s Thursday night and only top us out in the mid 70s with sunshine on Friday. The weekend will see highs closer to and exceeding 80 degrees, but another front moving through on Sunday will knock us back into the 60s and 70s by early next week. That front will provide some much-needed rainfall for many as scattered storms will arrive, with more than an inch of rain possible in parts of Kentucky on Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning.