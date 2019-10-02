FORECAST: One more day of record-breaking heat before fall resumes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ninety-seven degrees in Louisville Wednesday tied the all-time record high temperature for the month of October, which was set Tuesday.
Overnight it’ll be muggy and warm again, leading into another record-breaking day for Thursday. Our high of 94° will easily beat out Thursday’s record of 91°, but a cold front sweeping through later in the day will put the kibosh on the extreme temperatures for the foreseeable future. As the front moves through there is a tiny chance of a pop-up shower, but just about all of us will stay dry.
The drop in temperature will take us into the 50s Thursday night and only top us out in the mid 70s with sunshine on Friday. The weekend will see highs closer to and exceeding 80 degrees, but another front moving through on Sunday will knock us back into the 60s and 70s by early next week. That front will provide some much-needed rainfall for many as scattered storms will arrive, with more than an inch of rain possible in parts of Kentucky on Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning.
Southern Indiana’s rainfall totals will be far lower.
Keep the scattered storm chance in mind if you have Sunday afternoon and evening plans! Fall-like highs in the 70s will stick around for the next week or more. Fall has finally arrived!
