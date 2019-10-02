Hardin Co. man arrested on child porn charges

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have arrested a Radcliff man on multiple charges related to child porn.
Billy Joe Chesser, 38, was taken taken into custody October 1 and booked into the Hardin County Detention Center.
Chesser’s arrest came after he was allegedly found sharing images containing child porn online by undercover investigators.
Equipment investigators believed Chesser used to share the images was seized when a search warrant was shared at his home. The equipment has been taken to the KSP forensic lab to be examined.
Currently, Chesser is charged with 10 counts of use of a minor in a sex performance. He is being held ona $100,000 cash bond.
State police say the investigation is ongoing.
