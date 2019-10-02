Heitzman Bakery closes Dixie Highway shop, cites ongoing construction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new Dixie Highway Project has forced one longtime Louisville business to close up shop at one of its locations.
Heitzman Bakery blames the ongoing construction for driving customers away.
The bakery opened its doors in 1891. It closed its Dixie Highway store about a week and a half ago.
A straightforward message typed on a piece of paper hung on the door at Heitzman Bakery on Tuesday.
A large sign, right next to the road, didn’t mince words, either.
“Closing this location due to two years rd. construction,” the scrolling sign read.
A bakery that began making cakes more than a century ago has now faced a new challenge -- the tough decision to close its Dixie location after 10 years.
“We’ve come across a little hard time with the road construction on Dixie Highway,” said Tony Osting, who runs the business. “(We) had to close down the Dixie store, unfortunately.”
Osting said that chapter of his life is over, the author of his fate orange and gray.
“Two months, went into three months, went into six months, into a year, into two years,” Osting said. “We just couldn’t weather the storm.”
He said ongoing construction, new medians and a no-left-turn rule made it tough to draw customers.
“I’ve talked to dozens of businesses out there that have been impacted by it, all adversely,” Osting said.
Near the former Dixie Highway store, businesses with “For Lease” signs dot the side of the road.
For Osting, the whole operation has moved to his remaining store on Bardstown Road, including a big oven he had to move across town.
“A big undertaking, let me tell ya,” Osting said, regarding the move.
The family business owner said the shutdown process has been tough because he had to let a handful of good employees go.
“Hopefully, one day, we’ll have them back,” Osting said. “Right now, we’ve just kind of downsized as far as we can go to make another run at it.”
Osting said he was excited when new construction projects started on Dixie Highway, but ultimately couldn’t keep doing business there.
