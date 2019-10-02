Kentucky Derby Festival introduces new president and CEO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival is moving forward under new leadership.
After more than two decades of of leading KDF, CEO and President Mike Berry has retired. Taking over is one of the first hires that Berry made, Matt Gibson.
Gibson has served in various roles within the KDF for the past 22 years. He plans to use his experience with KDF to make the community's experience fun and safe.
"Safety and security of events is the number one dialogue," Gibson said. "It's the number one thing that all people my role, in my previous role, the event manger, the sponsorship side, they're all talking about safety at events. That was part of my primary role for at least the last 17 years."
Berry said he’s not going anywhere just yet and will be there if Gibson has any questions to ask.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.