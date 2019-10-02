Make it a Goode Morning! Weather Blog 10/2

Almost there guys!
One more afternoon of intense heat (95-100°) with let’s say..."modest heat" Thursday (90-94°). :)
Clouds roll in Thursday afternoon with a cold front and that is the reason the heat gets knocked down a few degrees. The front looks to pass through Louisville an hour or two either side of sunset. While a shower is possible as it does trek into WAVE Country, a sprinkle may be more likely. Nothing exciting.
But at least it will knock down the heat! Many of you will wake up Friday morning with 40s and 50s on the weather map! Highs will stay in the 70s for Friday afternoon.
We start to warm slightly into the 80s Saturday with the rain chance starting to go up Sunday and Sunday night.
The video will cover the latest on the weekend setup plus a glance into next week as well!
