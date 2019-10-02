Mark’s Feed Store locations giving back to Brown Cancer Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People in WAVE Country can help the UofL James Graham Brown Cancer Center by eating at Mark’s Feed Store on Wednesday.
All of the restaurant’s locations are donating 15 percent of their pre-tax purchases to blood cancer awareness and patient care. More specifically, the funds will go toward the Blood and Marrow Transplant (BMT) Program, according to a release.
To donate, you’ll need to present a voucher when you pay for your meal. Click here for a copy.
Find you closest Mark’s location here.
