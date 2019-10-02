Missing mom Andrea Knabel may have been seen recently in Clarksville

Andrea Michelle Knabel, 37, was last seen around 1 a.m. on Aug. 13 in the Audubon Park area. (Source: Facebook)
By WAVE3.com Staff | October 1, 2019 at 9:32 PM EDT - Updated October 1 at 9:53 PM
Fliers are up all over Louisville, alerting the public to be on the lookout for missing Louisville mother, Andrea Knabel.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman who’s been missing for almost two months may have been spotted in Clarksville.

Andrea Knabel, 37, was last seen near Audubon Park on Aug. 13.

Now, Clarksville police have received information that she has been seen in the area.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Last month, tips that Knabel was spotted in the Iroquois Park area never panned out.

Andrea’s family said she had some bad luck before she disappeared. She had just been laid off from her job and her car was destroyed in a hit-and-run crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clarksville police.

