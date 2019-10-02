Paristown neighborhood’s inaugural holiday event coming this winter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fall season just began, but the Paristown neighborhood on Tuesday brought out the wintertime cheer as it announced its inaugural holiday event.
Fete de Noel, a six-week event, will bring a winter holiday festival to the streets of Paristown.
An outdoor ice skating rink, holiday laser dome, and Christmas village are planned for the attraction. Paristown Hall will also be hosting several specialty events.
The festival begins on November 27th and will run through January 5th.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.