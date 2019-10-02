Search for woman last seen in 2000 resumes in Hart County

By WAVE3.com Staff | October 2, 2019 at 3:45 PM EDT - Updated October 2 at 3:45 PM

(WAVE) - In Hart County, there’s a new search in the case of a missing woman who was last seen 19 years ago.

Police spent all day Tuesday searching a barn in Munfordville.

The barn is owned by Calvin Smith, considered a person of interest in the disappearance of Peggy Sue Ashley.

She was last seen in 2000 getting into his truck outside a factory in Scottsville.

Investigators said interviews led them to the barn.

WAVE 3 News is trying to find out if investigators found any new evidence during their search.

