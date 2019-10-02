Search for woman last seen in 2000 resumes in Hart County

(WAVE) - In Hart County, there’s a new search in the case of a missing woman who was last seen 19 years ago.
Police spent all day Tuesday searching a barn in Munfordville.
The barn is owned by Calvin Smith, considered a person of interest in the disappearance of Peggy Sue Ashley.
She was last seen in 2000 getting into his truck outside a factory in Scottsville.
Investigators said interviews led them to the barn.
WAVE 3 News is trying to find out if investigators found any new evidence during their search.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.