Truck fire to close section of WB Gene Snyder Freeway through rush hour
A fire in the trash compartment of a garbage truck resulted in the closure of the westbound Gene Snyder Freeway. The closure is expected to last through the afternoon rush hour. (Source: TRIMARC)
By Charles Gazaway | October 2, 2019 at 1:18 PM EDT - Updated October 2 at 1:21 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Part of the westbound Gene Snyder Freeway is expected to be closed during the afternoon rush hour due to a fire in a commercial vehicle.

The fire broke out around 9:40 a.m. inside the trash compartment of a garbage truck which was just past the Smyrna Road entrance ramp to the Snyder.

Louisville Metro police expect the westbound Snyder to remain closed from Beulah Church Road to Preston Highway. TRIMARC shows heavy westbound traffic back to Bardstown Road.

It is unclear how long the Snyder will remain closed.

