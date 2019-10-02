Waterfront Botanical Gardens is a dream for one Louisville family

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's a project that has been in the works for 20 years. Along the way, there were bumps in the road and pauses in bringing Waterfront Botanical Gardens to life. The seeds moving the metro area towards having its first botanical gardens is a milestone for the city and a dream come true for one family.
For sisters Edie Raque and Kathleen Graeser digging up rocks and patting down plants is more than a hobby. The ground work being made at The Waterfront Botanical Gardens was their father's dream. Their father, Emil Graeser, was there for the garden's ground breaking but passed away before he could see his daughters sprout his dream into a reality.
"Oh he would love it love,” said Raque. He'd be smiling. I know he's looking down on us and he'd be saying are you planting those right. He's going to make sure that we're doing alright."
Their father helped come up with the plan for the gardens nearly 10 years ago. Part of the gardens is dedicated to the legacy he helped create. Raque and Graeser said now children can see plants and experience nature in a way that didn’t exist before.
The Waterfront will be open to the public on October 4.
