WAVE 3 News Editorial - Oct. 2, 2019: Character development

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Character people make the world a better place -- Harriet Tubman helping others, Abraham Lincoln respecting others, Florence Nightingale showing compassion to others, Jackie Robinson being courageous to open a pathway for others, Winston Churchill leading others, Mother Theresa loving others, Alexander Graham Bell being disciplined enough to invent for others.
Throughout Indiana and Kentucky, there are countless unsung people of character who are compassionate, fair, trustworthy, patient, and kind. They share with others, care about others, and are fair to others. We need more of them.
We should put down our phones more often and lift up a neighbor in need. Mentor young people on the character values we know will sustain them through their lives. Take back your time. A device-free evening or just a device-free dinner will bring closer connections. Before you click and post again, stop and think about how your actions align with character values.
Millions of people around the world participated in the sixth annual character day last weekend. The focus this year was on ways technology can enhance our character development with particular emphasis on character qualities such as grit, gratitude, courage, curiosity, and forgiveness. We should choose at least one of those qualities and help us and others by showcasing it more often.
