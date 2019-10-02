Westbound lanes of Gene Snyder Freeway back open following truck fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are gone and traffic is moving normally in the westbound lanes of the Gene Snyder Freeway, just in time for the evening commute.
The fire broke out around 9:40 a.m. inside the trash compartment of a garbage truck, just past the Smyrna Road entrance ramp to the Snyder.
One lane opened back up just before 3 p.m. before KYTC gave the all-clear for all lanes about 50 minutes later.
It’s not clear what caused the fire, or whether anyone was injured.
