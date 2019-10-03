Bardstown police chief threatened with contempt during LMPD sexual harassment trial

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bardstown Police Chief Kim Kraeszig was threatened with contempt Thursday during a sexual harassment case involving one LMPD lieutenant against another.
Kraeszig, once the LMPD assistant police chief, was being asked if a lieutenant sending a nude pic of one of his body parts was unusual. Kraeszig kept answering that she’s seen a lot of things during her career.
The judge put a stop to the exchange after attorney Thomas Clay repeatedly asked Kraeszig to answer the question.
The case involves Lt. Jill Hume, who said the department failed to protect her from another officer who was stalking her and sent her an inappropriate, sexual picture.
The case went to trial this week.
Hume claims Robert Shadle, who was also an LMPD lieutenant at the time, would show up at places he thought she would be. The lawsuit states Shadle also texted Hume an unsolicited picture of his genitals.
“Hey, jackass,” the lawsuit claims she responded. “You are texting the wrong f***ing person.”
But when she went to her major to report the problem, Hume said she was discouraged. The lawsuit claims the major warned her that her name would be all over the news and that Shadle probably didn’t mean to send the picture to her because there are “plenty of fish out there.”
Hume said Shadle would drive around Seneca Park while off duty, looking for her. That was an area she would frequently patrol on foot. She said he was spotted waiting outside of her office and that she was afraid to walk into that area to use the restroom.
But what really upset Hume, she told the jury, is that Shadle was allowed to attend the same meetings as her and work some of the same details even after two no-contact orders were issued.
That’s something LMPD Chief Steve Conrad and Kraeszig didn’t deny. They testified Shadle still had a job to do and that a no-contact order did not mean he could not work in the same area. The order, they said, was to prohibit Shadle from talking to Hume or texting her.
Hume told jurors she felt uncomfortable being around Shadle, and at times, she was scared of what he could do.
Conrad said he thought Shadle was being honest when Shadle said he meant to send the lewd picture to someone else.
“The information appeared credible because I had the opportunity to corroborate the things that he said by virtue of reading other interviews,” Conrad said.
One of those interviews included that of another major, who called Shadle to ask if he was doing alright. That’s when Conrad said Shadle seemed genuinely surprised when he learned that Hume had complained. Conrad also said that he relied on Hume’s text back to Shadle after the pic in which she told him he’d sent it to the wrong person.
Shadle was suspended for 20 days without pay for conduct unbecoming, but not for sexual harassment.
The lewd picture was sent through the messaging app, WhatsApp. Hume’s attorney, Thomas Clay, claims Shadle must have known he was sending it to Hume because Hume’s picture shows up while texting.
He asked Conrad if he knew that to be true. Conrad claimed he did not know enough about the app to answer the question. Then, Clay asked Conrad if he knew whether the investigators in the case knew that her picture appeared in the text. Conrad replied that he did not know. After Conrad was questioned, Kraeszig took the stand.
Clay began asking her whether she thought investigators should have determined if Hume’s pic showed up on Shadle’s phone while he texted her. Kraeszig would not answer with a yes or no, but rather tried to explain that she did not remember the details of the investigation.
That set off a heated exchange between Clay and Kraeszig, which ended when the judge stepped in and kicked the jury out of the room.
"It's not your opportunity to just lecture the jury, or say whatever you wish to say in this courtroom," Judge Ann Bailey Smith told Kraeszig. "Maybe that's how you do it in Bardstown. That's not how we do it here, and I'm not going to let you get away with it any longer."
“I don’t want to hold you in contempt, but I am going to hold you in contempt if you disobey this court’s order and you don’t answer the questions that are put to you, are we clear?” the judge asked.
"Yes, ma'am," Kraeszig answered.
“And that is a direct order,” the judge replied.
Kraeszig later agreed that the picture could have possibly constituted a criminal charge. Clay then zeroed in on the fact that a criminal investigation was never initiated.
Closing arguments are expected Friday morning.
