Bernheim Forest has 20 days to make case against LG&E’s bid to build pipeline

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LG&E is moving forward in its fight to condemn land for a proposed natural gas pipeline.
The Bullitt County Circuit Court served Bernheim Forest with a summons this week.
The court filing is a summons that gives Bernheim 20 days to respond to make a case showing why LG&E doesn’t have the right to condemn the specific portion of land.
The proposed pipeline would go through a portion of Bernheim’s Cedar Grove Wildlife Corridor.
Bernheim uses the land for research right now, studying rare and endangered species of plants, bats, snails and other animals.
Wednesday night, Bernheim organized a road show in Clermont to talk to community members about their concerns.
LG&E said it needs the new pipeline to keep up with demand and growth. Bernheim officials believe the pipeline could have irreversible effects on wildlife, water, and even surrounding communities.
“There are so many threats against the wildlife and human health, and against agriculture and against industry in general because we need to come together and fight this global climate crisis,” Bernheim Forest Executive Director Dr. Mark Wourms said.
LG&E says it has denied natural gas service to more than 60 new homes and businesses because of a lack of capacity on the current line.
A court commission said LG&E should pay $15,000 to Bernheim for the permanent easement, and a little more than $20,000 for the temporary easements.
But Bernheim said it can’t sell the land because of some deed restrictions.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.