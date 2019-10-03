Beshear shares details of public education plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andy Beshear said he wants to reduce class sizes and roll back standardized testing as part of his public education plan.
Beshear, the current attorney general, made the announcement outside of Frankfort High School on Wednesday.
If elected, Beshear said he won’t sign a budget bill unless it properly funds education.
“We shouldn’t have multiple classes taught by ... subs when we can’t recruit the type of teachers we need,” Beshear said. “Get them on a career path, provide them the retirement security they need, and build up our schools with the best and brightest who choose to teach.”
Beshear didn’t give a price tag for his plan.
Beshear is challenging Republican incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin in the November election.
Bevin has criticized him for not offering specifics on paying for policy proposals.
