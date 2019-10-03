Bevin, Beshear wrangle over gambling in afternoon debate

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic challenger Andy Beshear bickered over legalizing casino gambling during an hourlong debate in western Kentucky.
Beshear said Thursday that allowing expanded gambling would generate needed revenue to support the state’s underfunded public pension systems. Bevin replied that casino gambling is “fool’s gold” that doesn’t take into consideration the societal costs.
Both candidates expressed support for legalizing medical marijuana but differed on whether to tax it.
Beshear supports taxing medical marijuana, but Bevin says such a tax would be “cruel.”
The rivals bickered on several issues during the hourlong debate in Paducah that turned personal at times.
After weeks of exchanging attacks on the campaign trail, the Republican incumbent and Democratic attorney general will square off in the Nov. 5 election, one of only three races for governor this year.
In July, they clashed on education and health care policies at a forum at Kentucky Farm Bureau headquarters in Louisville. In August, they traded barbs during political speaking at the annual Fancy Farm picnic.