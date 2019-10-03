Crews battle fire in vacant Russell neighborhood home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An early morning house fire in the Russell neighborhood created a dangerous situation for firefighters.
Louisville Fire Department crews were called to the area of South 28th and Magazine Streets after a TARC driver reported the fire around 5:30 a.m.
No one lives in the home, but the heavy fire caused the second story of the home to collapse.
"A vacant building just means nobody resides there, but it doesn't necessarily mean no one's inside," said Lt. Colonel Jim Frederick of Louisville Fire and Rescue. "You know with homeless population and drug users will sometimes find these vacant homes and use them, so we still approach it with the mindset that there could be somebody inside."
The home is considered a total loss.
Arson investigators are working to find out how the fire started and who’s responsible.
