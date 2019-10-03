Deputies: Intoxicated Mt. Sterling man arrested after trying to smoke gravel

Kenelm Davidson was charged with public intoxication. (Source: WKYT via Clay County Sheriff's Office)
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A Mt. Sterling man is behind bars after authorities said he was staggering along a highway while trying to smoke gravel.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office announced 52-year-old Kenelm Davidson was arrested Wednesday after deputies received a complaint of a man being intoxicated on U.S. 421.

Deputies said they saw Davidson staggering in a parking lot when they arrived, and he was trying to smoke gravel.

Davidson was charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance.

