Deputies: Intoxicated Mt. Sterling man arrested after trying to smoke gravel

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A Mt. Sterling man is behind bars after authorities said he was staggering along a highway while trying to smoke gravel.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office announced 52-year-old Kenelm Davidson was arrested Wednesday after deputies received a complaint of a man being intoxicated on U.S. 421.
Deputies said they saw Davidson staggering in a parking lot when they arrived, and he was trying to smoke gravel.
Davidson was charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance.
