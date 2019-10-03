FORECAST: Fall-like weather is arriving now!

Sunday is the day of change as another cold front arrives, this time bringing some desperately-needed rainfall as scattered storms develop Sunday afternoon. For those with outdoor activities planned, Sunday morning and midday will be largely dry, it’s the late afternoon, evening, and overnight that will have the highest rain chances. Well over an inch of rain is possible in Southern Kentucky with this system by early Monday morning, but those closer to the Ohio River will likely experience well under that, with less than a half inch in Southern Indiana.