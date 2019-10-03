FORECAST: Fall-like weather is arriving now!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ve shattered today’s high temperature record of 91° with a high in the mid 90s, but that’s the last time we’ll do that for a while. In fact, if the long-range data is correct, this could be the last 90°+ day of 2019!
A cold front sliding through our counties this evening will increase cloud cover for a few hours but otherwise will pass through dry. Temperatures behind it will drop into the 50s overnight, with some 40s not out of the question in more rural areas.
Expect a perfect Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and abundant sunshine. Saturday promises to be warmer with mid 80s and increased clouds, but it will be a far cry from where we’ve been lately.
Sunday is the day of change as another cold front arrives, this time bringing some desperately-needed rainfall as scattered storms develop Sunday afternoon. For those with outdoor activities planned, Sunday morning and midday will be largely dry, it’s the late afternoon, evening, and overnight that will have the highest rain chances. Well over an inch of rain is possible in Southern Kentucky with this system by early Monday morning, but those closer to the Ohio River will likely experience well under that, with less than a half inch in Southern Indiana.
It’ll be even cooler behind the front on Monday as many won’t see highs that get out of the 60s. Highs in the 70s look to be a lock through much of next week.
