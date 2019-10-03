FORECAST: The heat wave ends today

ALERTS
- Severe Drought in place with high fire danger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front is approaching from the west and looks to pass through WAVE Country by sunset. Until it arrives, record highs are likely to take place as we once again surge into the 90s.
Clouds will increase with the front with an isolated shower or sprinkle chance. That isn’t good when it comes to rainfall but the front will at least line up the weather with the calendar!
We'll see lots of sunshine on Friday with highs only in the 70s this time around. We do warm into the 80s Saturday but a cold front Sunday evening will ramp up the clouds and a much better rain chance.
The pattern ahead looks to be very “October-ish” with daily highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s for some of the nights.
Finally, a change!
