FORECAST: Record-breaking heat gives way to cool Fall air

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is our last day of heat before Fall-like weather returns to the region. With the help of sunshine and winds initially out of the southwest, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon.
As today’s cold front passes by, we’ll see some clouds across the region, an isolated shower chance, and winds increase while switching to the northwest. The afternoon will be breezy with gusts between 20 to 25 mph.
Once the sun sets, winds calm and temperatures plummet into the 50s.
Friday feels like Fall with highs in the mid to upper 70s and plenty of sunshine. High pressure keeps us dry Saturday as highs return to the low to mid-80s.
Yet another cold front swings through WAVE Country Sunday into Monday. This front will bring scattered showers as early as Sunday morning to the region. While rain chances decrease early Monday, clouds look to stick around longer keeping highs for most in the 60s.
Sunshine and highs in the 70s return Tuesday.
