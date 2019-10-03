Kentuckians can get care for sexually-transmitted infections from home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise in the United States.
For the past four years, health officials have been tracking record-breaking rates of sexually transmitted infections nationwide. Diseases like gonorrhea and syphilis once thought to have disappeared have now made a resurgence.
According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, syphilis rates in Jefferson County were the highest in the state last year. Kentucky ranked 26th among 50 states in the number of HIV diagnoses found in the Kentucky State Health Profile.
“The STD rate is really, really increasing every year and it is in Kentucky as well,” NURX Telehealth Nurse Practitioner Jenny Pappas said. “Our goal is to make it more convenient for the patients while providing privacy.”
Telehealth is not new to Kentucky but health tech company NURX is. In 2011, Kentucky Telehealth Network reported there were almost 6,200 video-conference doctors in WAVE Country and growing. NURX announced in July 2019 it will offer online access to medical providers and seamless home delivery of medications and testing kits, starting with birth control, emergency contraception, PrEP and STI home testing.
“We test for the common STIs, including chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichinosis, syphilis, HIV and hepatitis C,” Pappas said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sexually transmitted infections are at a record high across the country. While these infections are at record-breaking numbers, the Association of American Medical Colleges reported residents in Kentucky struggle to see physicians; some of the worst physician-patient ratios in the nation are found commonwealth. NURX refers to Kentucky as a contraceptive desert when it comes to birth control.
“In Kentucky alone, there are 300,000 women that live in what’s called contraceptive deserts or provider desserts,” Pappas said. “Life’s getting busier, and we can provide great care from home. Often there are provider shortages or deserts where it is really hard to find care.”
Patients using NURX must share their health history through an interactive interview that resembles an in-person exam. A state-licensed medical provider consults with each NURX patient to determine whether they are appropriate candidates for medication or home testing.
“So it’s really nice to be able to pick up your phone or your computer and talk to your provider about these personal issues in private,” Pappas said.
A Pew Research Center survey found 95 percent of Americans own cell phones, computers and other smart devices in our homes that can be used for telehealth.
“I think it really provides better care for the patient because they’re not scared to ask questions and they’re not embarrassed,” Pappas said. “It kind of eliminates that in-person barrier of anxiety.”
The company operates according to state and federal standards, including HIPPA. Patients can learn more and request a test kit at www.nurx.com/sti-testing.
