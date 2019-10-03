Lieutenant sues LMPD after sexual harassment claims against another officer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An LMPD lieutenant says the department failed to protect her from another officer who was stalking her and sent her an inappropriate, sexual picture.
The case went to trial this week.
Lt. Jill Hume claims Robert Shadle, who was also an LMPD lieutenant at the time, would show up at places he thought she would be. The lawsuit states Shadle also texted Hume an unsolicited picture of his genitals.
"Hey jackass," the lawsuit claims she responded. "You are texting the wrong f****** person."
But when she went to her major to report the problem, Hume says she was discouraged. The lawsuit claims the major warmed her that her name would be all over the news and that Shadle probably didn’t mean to send the picture to her because there are “plenty of fish out there.”
Shadle was suspended by Chief Steve Conrad for conduct unbecoming. He did not sustain the sexual harassment claim.
Hume took the stand Thursday afternoon.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.