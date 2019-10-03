Louisville Slugger Museum seeks public’s help to ID old photos

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There's a mystery at the museum and Louisville Slugger needs your help solving it.
Curators have discovered a trove of pictures detailing life at its Hillerich and Bradsby factories dating back to the 1930s.
Now, through Project H&B I.D., the museum wants Louisvillians to let them know if they see anyone they know in them.
“This project is a real celebration of the hard work through the decades,” Bailey Mazik, a curatorial specialist at the Louisville Slugger Museum, said.
To identify those in the photos, people can drop off a handwritten note at the exhibit, leave a voicemail at 502-588-7215, email projecthb@sluggermuseum.com or hashtag using #ProjectHB on social media.
“We do need the public’s help,” Mazik said. “We’ve invited them to come in, check these photos out, to share if they recognize anybody or share any memories that they have in connection to our company.”
So far, six photos have been identified out of the 25 hanging on the museum lobby walls. The names of those pictured have been added next to them.
Curators said it’s exciting to put names to faces.
“We want to know who these people are,” Mazik said.
The free exhibit runs through Nov. 1.
