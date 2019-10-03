Man arrested in shootings of Door Dash driver, ATM customer

SHIVELY, Ky (WAVE) - A man arrested by Shively police in connection with a shooting in their jurisdiction has also admitted to a being involved in a Louisville shooting.
Lt. Col. Josh Myers, assistant chief of the Shively Police Department, said the shooting there happened around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 4700 block of Van Hoose Road. The victim, a woman making a delivery for Door Dash meal delivery service, told officers she had been shot at. The bullet grazed her head.
The victim told police she after was involved in a near collision near rockford Lane and Grandview Drive, the other car involved followed her to Van Hoose Road. After words were exchanged between the two, the man pulled a gun and fired at least five shots, the victim said.
The investigation led police to Lacorey Thomas Scrivener, 22, who they arrested yesterday. Scrivener is charged with two counts of assault and one count of tampering with evidence.
During questioning by Shively detectives, Scrivener admitted to the shooting along with another shooting on Sept. 27 that is a Louisville Metro police case.
An LMPD arrest report says just after 7 a.m., Scrivener got into an argument with another person while at an ATM at the Chase Bank branch at 7th and Hill. Scrivener was unhappy with the man over the length of his ATM transaction and fired shots as the man drove away.
The victim was hit in the left ankle and was taken to University of Louisville Hospital by private vehicle for treatment.
Using surveillance video, LMPD identified Scrivener as the suspect.
Scrivener, who was arraigned this morning, is being held on a $100,000 cash bond at Louisville Metro Corrections. A public defender was appointed to represent him.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.