Night of the Living Dead radio play performance happening now

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Shakespeare Company is getting in the Halloween spirit with a radio play of Night of the Living Dead.
The 1968 film has been called the grandfather of the modern zombie film.
It’s been remade several times over the years including a 1988 radio drama.
This performance is taking place in front of a live audience at Louisville Public Media’s performance studio on South 4th Street.
The show runs Thursdays through Sundays through Halloween.
Anyone interested in attending the play can buy tickets or learn more about the performance
