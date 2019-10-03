Online Sports Betting is now legal in Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sports betting online is now legal in Indiana.
In September of 2019, sports betting started at 10 of Indiana’s 13 state regulated casinos.
Draft Kings and Rush Street Interactive are set to launch the state’s first mobile sports wagering apps on October 3.
The apps can only be used within Indiana’s border. This means out of state residents will have to cross into Indiana each time they want to place a bet using their cellphone.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.