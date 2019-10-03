Panel discusses why local Gen Z and Millennials aren’t voting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Getting Millennials and Gen Z to vote in upcoming elections: it's task being taken on by a number of groups across the country.
In Louisville Thursday, a panel discussion aimed at addressing the problem also looked at the reasons why they're not voting in the first place. The idea behind the panel discussion was "every vote matters."
You’ve heard it before, but how do you really get that message across to younger voters? That’s the question that was asked by VoteNowKY and Community Connections Group. Panelists suggested it’s about connecting with them individually.
"I definitely think that banding together and making sure that voting is more inclusive," said recent college graduate Elshadai Smith-Mensah, "whether that is volunteering to give people a ride to the polls or even just putting a shout out on your social media."
Speaking of social media posts, it's the world wide web that has made political that candidates that much more accessible to voters.
Alcendor Secession has a 12-year-old daughter. She's already able see the types of candidates she feels comfortable voting for, and if the right one's not there, why vote at all?
"She's too young to vote right now, but that's the thought process," said Secession, "through Google and different social media apps, they're the way that they're looking, so you have to be polished as a politician."
Secession also suggests that the next generation of voters are more individualistic - and has led to a less apathetic approach to voting for party politicians.
