Police investigating what caused death of ‘experienced’ Louisville scuba diver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating what caused the death of a Louisville scuba diver Sunday.
Oldham County Police said Dennis Price, 62, entered the water with a diving buddy around 9:45 a.m.
At some point, the two divers were separated, and Price wasn't spotted again until around 12:30 p.m.
“One of my dive masters was working with students himself, and they were using the underwater vehicles for a venture dive and he just came across him,” Fred Metzmeier said.
Metzmeier and his wife have owned Seaweed Diver in New Albany for nearly 35 years. It was one of their instructors who found Price unconscious underwater.
“The visibility has been good the past couple of weeks,” Metzmeier said. “If it had been any other weekend in the year, we may not have seen him.”
Unsure how long Price had been unconscious, the dive master pulled him out of the water and gave CPR until medical crews arrived, but it was too late.
“We may never know what happened,” Metzmeier said. “It could have been medical, it could have been just something went wrong, because things do happen and we don’t know unless somebody is there to tell us and nobody was around to tell us.”
Falling Rock Park Quarry posted on Facebook that Price was a certified scuba diver who had been coming to the quarry for more than 20 years.
Metzmeier said Price took advanced and rescue training classes at his school, and even though he hadn’t seen him in years, he knew Price was experienced.
“It’s kind of befuddling that nobody knows,” Metzmeier said. “He knew how to dive. He’d been doing it a long time, so we’re not sure what happened.”
Metzmeier said diving-related deaths are pretty rare in the area. He can only recall two in the past 35 years he’s been in business.
Oldham County Police said they’re awaiting toxicology results, and an inspection of Price’s equipment before the cause of death is determined.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.