Ribbon cutting signals end New Albany’s Market Street renovations

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Driving through downtown New Albany you will notice that the jumbo cheese and fork, which directed you to downtown restaurants, has been moved and you have more space to walk. Those are just two parts of a project to help bring more people to the north side of the bridge.
Mayor Jeff Gahan said there was $1 million of improvements made on Market Street and surrounding areas. People who walk down and drive down the street everyday said the changes are definitely noticeable.
The smooth flow of cars and seating for relaxation weren’t always an easy grab during a stroll down Market Street. Cody Wallace was on her way to a hair appointment, but for the first time she found getting in and out of downtown with her two children was different.
"I'm super pumped that construction is over,” Wallace said. “I don't have to parallel park anymore in search for parking. I like that there are seating areas and well defined parking spots."
There is so much more for Wallace to take in. Gahan said during the project the medians were redesigned, two-way streets were put in, the flagpole was moved, there’s more lighting and the sidewalk was extended.
When Gahan snipped the ribbon, he cut ties with old Market Street to hopefully get more people to cruise through his city. He also said it was important to get this project done by early October so that everyone can make their way down to New Albany for Harvest Homecoming.
