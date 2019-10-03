Special needs student who jumped off JCPS bus located

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools student is safe after jumping from a school bus.
It happened just after 7 a.m. on Outer Loop near Interstate 65.
After a brief search, the student was located in the woods nearby and taken to school.
Renee Murphy, a JCPS spokeswoman, said the student, attends Waller Williams Environmental School located at 2415 Rockford Lane. The student was not injured.
Waller Williams Environmental is a specialized school for students with special needs.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.