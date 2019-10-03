St. John Center expands to help homeless men get back on their feet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The St. John Center for Homeless Men organized an open house Wednesday at the shelter at Clay and Ali to show off the new Dan and Rose Lockard Annex.
The Lockards made a large donation; Fifth Third Bank and other organizations pitched in, too.
The expansion added new space for client services and offices for new staff members.
“We have a lady, a nurse practitioner that comes in and does foot care,” volunteer Jane Lockard said. “And previously she just had to sit up on the altar and do the foot care. Now there’s a room specifically for her to use.”
An average of 167 men visit the center every day.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.