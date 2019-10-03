‘Stand Down’ outreach project aimed at helping 700 of Louisville’s homeless

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of homeless people in Louisville were served in a one-of-a-kind event at the Salvation Army in downtown Louisville on Wednesday.
The VA Hosptial, Coalition for the Homeless, and the City of Louisville came together for the Stand Down outreach project.
The event is considered a one-stop shop for the homeless, offering all kinds of services from getting a flu shot, to signing up for housing, and much more.
There’s even a foot-washing station to help keep those who come clean, and create a dialogue with local services.
“About a tenth of the people choose to do the foot washing,” Coalition for the Homeless Executive Director Natalia Harris said. “But those who do really sit down and talk with someone during that experience, and break down some barriers. That’s what we have to do in our city, is break down barriers so that we can help each other.”
The Coalition for the Homeless says nearly 700 homeless people will be served through Stand Down.
